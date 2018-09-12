September’s here, which means it’s time for Apple to announce its new lineup of devices in time for the holiday season.

As the event gets underway at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones that build off its 10th anniversary iPhone X, and update the Apple Watch. There might even be one more thing.

We’ll update the post as news is announced, so keep refreshing.

The event opens with a Mission Impossible-inspired video of a woman making a mad dash across the new campus to the Steve Jobs theater, theme music playing in the background. She’s toting a briefcase. She’s using all the Apple gadgets at her disposal, consulting Siri for the fastest route to the stage, and consulting her Apple Watch.

She hands off a silver briefcase to CEO Tim Cook, who opens it and lets out a sigh, “Ah, the clicker.”

The CEO takes the stage to applause and a laugh. Let’s get started.

Cook offers some Apple highlights, noting that 500 million people have visited Apple Stores this year. The company’s on the verge of shipping its two-billionth device.

“It’s amazing how our mission started with personalizing technology for the desktop to now seeing the ways we are making it so personal, in many parts of our lives,” said Cook.

Cook begins by talking about the Apple Watch, saying it’s not only the No. 1 smart watch in the world, it’s No. 1 period.

“For millions of people around the world, Apple Watch has become an indispensable part of people’s lives,” Cook says.

Apple introduces the next generation of the device, the Apple Watch Series 4, which offers new ways of staying connected, living an active live and managing your health. The device is thinner, with a new display that’s more than 30% larger (40 and 44 millimeters in size) than the current generation, and a watch face supports up to eight complications.

There are dynamic new watch faces that interact with the shape of the display, with basic elements of fire, water and air playing in the background of the screen.

A new speaker on the Apple Watch is 50% louder, and there’s an enhanced microphone as well — two features which will be handy for phone calls. There’s a speedier processor, and new accelerometer and gyroscope that can detect a fall and automatically initiate an emergency call if the wearer is unresponsive after 60 seconds.

The device comes with a built-in heart rate sensor, which can detect atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rates. The Apple Watch 4 is the first FDA-certified device of its kind that can take electrocardiogram on the fly. The user places a finger on the digital crown and a sensor measures the electrical activity in the heart, and stores the heart rhythm in an app that can be shared with the doctor.

“Capturing meaningful data about a person’s heart in real time is changing the way we practice medicine,” said Ivor Benjamin, president of the American Heart Association. “In my experience people often report symptoms that are absent during their medical visits. That is why information is vital … the ability to access health data on an on-demand electrocardiogram is game-changing.”

Cook returns to the stage to talk about the next generation of iPhone.

Phil Schiller takes the stage to talk about the next generation iPhones, the iPhone 10s, with its 5.8-inch display that more color range, and the iPhone Sx Max, with an even larger 6.5-inch super retina display that’s well suited for playing games.

The devices come with improved stereo sound, for those who use the device for watching movies or listening to music. And Apple’s Face ID facial recognition technology works even faster on the new device, thanks to improved algorithms.

The new iPhones are powered by a more robust A-series chip, the A12 bionic, that comes packed with 6.9 billion transistors capable of processing 5 trillion operations per second. This new chip, together with new software, is well-suited for augmented reality experiences — a new area of focus for Apple.

Steve Nash, eight-time NBA All Star, showed off a new app called Homecourt, which uses the next generation iPhone to track real-time data — shot angle, leg angle, speed — while a basketball player shoots hoops. This information has the potential to revolutionize game training. Directive Games showed off an augmented reality demonstration, in which a virtual arcade game was projected onto surface.

Schiller said the new generation of dual camera system, upgraded sensors and more powerful A12 bionic chip allow some intriguing new photo features, such as the ability to dynamically adjust the depth of field on portraits shot with the iPhone.

Apple says the iPhone Xs provides 30 additional minutes of battery life, over the iPhone X. The iPhone Xs Max boasts the largest battery in a phone, and more than an hour of longer battery life than today’s iPhone. This generation of device will also allow two phone numbers to work on a single iPhone, thanks to the addition of a dual SIM chip and support from wireless carriers.

The Max is the most costly iPhone ever made, with prices starting at $1,099.

Ok, here’s the last iPhone. The one-more-thing, the new iPhoneXr, made from aerospace aluminum, more durable glass and new finishes — white, black, blue, coral, yellow and red. The 6.1-inch screen goes edge to edge and top to bottom, and it’s an LCD display.

“This is the most advanced LCD ever in a smartphone,” Schiller said.

It’s a bigger display than iPhone 8 Plus and in a smaller container. It has the same A12 bionic chip, supports Face ID, which allows consumers to unlock, log in and pay with a glance, and boasts an advanced camera system that creates portraits using a single camera lens.

iPhone XR will be available to pre-order beginning Friday, October 19 and in stores beginning Friday, October 26. The iPhoneX r comes in three sizes, with prices starting at $749.

Cook comes back on stage, to wrap things up, touting the most capable Apple Watch yet and more capable generation of iPhones.

“At Apple we are always pushing our products forward and making technology more personal,” Cook said. “We hope that you love these new products as much as we do.”