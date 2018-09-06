Apple has reportedly hired seasoned media executive Liz Schimel for a key role at Apple News, which has become an increasingly powerful accelerant for digital publishers.

The Information, which first reported the move, said Schimel will report to Peter Stern, a former Time Warner Cable executive who oversees services in the news, video, books, advertising and iCloud realms. Her LinkedIn page lists her new title.

An Apple spokesman did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

Schimel served as president of Condé Nast China, lists her title at Apple as “head of news business” on her LinkedIn page, which says she started in Cupertino in July. In addition to Condé Nast, she has also had stints at Comcast Ventures and as chief digital officer at media conglomerate Meredith, which several months ago closed its acquisition of Time Inc.

Apple News did not initially catch on upon its 2015 launch but has gained currency with publishers as social media giant Facebook and others take their foot off the gas in terms of being conduits for news. In Facebook’s case, the federal government is weighing regulatory measures to curb the company’s potential to spread fraudulent news items. In 2016, the consequences of that massive viral dynamic were revealed by the tilt of the 2016 presidential election.

As the pendulum shifts, Apple News has gained more overall share of the clicks for news. It shares in subscription and advertising revenue it helps create for publishers.