Apple is getting a head start at the Emmys ahead of the launch of the scripted and documentary series slate of the new worldwide video programming division under Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg. The tech giant landed its first ever Primetime Emmy award today for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, which was named Outstanding Short Form Variety Series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

It was Apple’s first Emmy for original content, joining several technical/engineering Emmy Awards the Silicon Valley company has won over the years, first in 2011 for developing FireWire and most recently in 2017 for Siri’s integration into Apple TV.

In a competitive situation, Apple Music landed Carpool Karaoke, an offshoot from the viral segment on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, in 2016. It was one of the platform’s first original series efforts, along with another reality series, Planet of the Apps.

“To try and do a Carpool Karaoke series without James Corden was a tricky thing,” Carpool Karaoke executive producer Ben Winston said on the Emmy stage about the Apple version which features various celebrities in the drivers seat occupied by Cordon in the original. “I think this might be Apple’s first Emmy!”

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke made headlines last fall with the episode featuring Linkin Park shot just a week before Chester Bennington’s death.