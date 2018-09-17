EXCLUSIVE: Captain America: Civil War star Anthony Mackie and A Private War star Jamie Dornan are in talks to topline sci-fi thriller Synchronic from The Endless directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The pair will play two New Orleans paramedics, whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.

The film is produced by David Lawson Jr., who produced The Endless, along with Benson and Moorhead for Rustic Films. The script is written by Benson. XYZ Films is handling international sales, with XYZ co-repping domestic rights with UTA.

It is Benson and Moorhead’s fourth collaboration following 2012’s Resolution and 2014’s Spring. Mackie is soon to star in Fox’s The Hate U Give, based on Angie Thomas’ novel and alongside Gina Rodriguez in the remake of Miss Bala. Dornan will next be seen in Sacha Gervasi’s My Dinner with Herve, having recently starred in A Private War alongside Rosamund Pike.

Benson and Moorhead said, “Being huge fans of the nuanced, brilliant work of Anthony and Jamie, this is a filmmaker’s wildest dream come true. They each possess an extraordinary depth of personal experiences, humor, and pathos that brings a massive wellspring of humanity to the battle-scarred partnership being portrayed. We’ve found the perfect collaborators to tell a bold, frightening, heartstring-tugging story.”

“This is the fourth collaboration between XYZ and these phenomenal filmmakers. Their body of work thus far speaks to their confidence to go against the norm and tell genuine stories that cross genre. We’re honored to work with them again to bring Synchronic to audiences around the world,” added XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin.

Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment. Dornan is repped by UTA, Troika and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern. Moorhead and Benson are repped by Jay Baker at CAA and attorney Julian Zajfen.