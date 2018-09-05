Comedian Anthony Jeselnik (The Jeselnik Offensive, Caligula) is returning to Comedy Central, signing a multiplatform development deal with the network.

Under the pact, Jeselnik will star in and executive produce an untitled, half-hour TV series (premiere date TBA) and host a new, original weekly podcast, The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project. The podcast will join Comedy Central’s Global Podcast Network line-up on Tuesday, September 11 and is co-hosted by Jeselnik’s best friend, NFL Network analyst Gregg Rosenthal. It will have a digital video component to be released on Comedy Central social platforms. The deal also encompasses Jeselnik’s role as one of the Season 3 judges for Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, which wrapped its third season last month.

The as-yet untitled half-hour series will use Comedy Central’s library of stand up as a springboard for conversation, insight and humor with well-known comics. The series’ initial run will consist of six episodes. The podcast centers on Jeselnik and Rosenthal’s shared appreciation for all things professional football. The duo previously did a version of the podcast on NFL.com. (See trailer below).

Jeselnik created, wrote, executive produced and hosted The Jeselnik Offensive which aired for two seasons on Comedy Central in 2013. His stand-up special Caligula also aired on Comedy Central.

“Anthony’s sardonic humor and critical eye are a big part of what makes him such an incredible comedian,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Talent and Development, Comedy Central. “Those attributes are also why he’s a perfect fit for the host’s chair in his own series, the Roast Battle judge’s chair, and the podcast booth.”

“Sometimes the best move is a lateral move!” said Jeselnik.