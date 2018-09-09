Anthony Bourdain took two Emmys early in this evening’s ceremony, starting with Best Informational Series or Special, and Best Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf,” producer Lydia Tenaglia said pointedly at the TV Academy.

Describing Bourdain’s writing was “always fiercely intelligent, very real, no bullshit” she nonetheless said he would hae thanked his longtime lit agent, CNN execs, etc.

“Actually, he wouldn’t have done that at all,” she said, giving attendees whiplash.

“But he’s really off on a journey to Parts Unknown,” she continued, adding that his crew wishes they “were there to shoot it with him” adding that Bourdain “really would have written the hell out of that episode.”

The celebrity chef and CNN series host died in June at age 61, found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg France, by close friend/French chef Eric Ripert, when he and the production crew were about to start work on that day’s shooting.

CNN confirmed the cause of death was suicide. In a memo to staff, CNN chief Jeff Zucker acknowledged Bourdain “brought something to CNN that no one else had ever brought before,” adding, “Tony will be greatly missed, not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Awarding him a Peabody in 2013, the judges wrote “People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometown and homeland than a traditional reporter could hope to document.”

Former President Obama, who appeared on his program, tweeted “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown.”

CNN is airing a final season of the late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, with one episode already complete and four others finished by the directors who filmed them.

The sole episode completed before Bourdain’s death features a trip to Kenya with United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. That episode is the last to have Bourdain’s written narration.