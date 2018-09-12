EXCLUSIVE: Music icon Annie Lennox has written and recorded an original song entitled “Requiem For a Private War” for the Aviron Pictures film A Private War which will make its World Premiere as a Gala Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 14.

David Dinerstein, President of Aviron Pictures announced today that the Academy Award, Golden Globe and multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has written and recorded the original song. Lennox produced the song along with the film’s composer H. Scott Salinas. It will be featured on the original soundtrack which will be released when the film opens in theaters on Nov. 2.

“It was a privilege and honor to be asked to write and record a special song for A Private War, which not only commemorates the exceptional courage and dedication of war correspondent, Marie Colvin, but, from a human rights perspective, also highlights the importance of ‘from the ground’ media coverage, in war torn situations around the world,” says Lennox.

Directed by Matthew Heineman, the film stars Rosamund Pike as American journalist Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. A writer for The Sunday Times in London, Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado.

A Private War marks the narrative feature debut of documentary filmmaker Heineman. The film is written Arash Amel and is based on Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair article “Marie Colvin’s Private War”. The cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander, and Stanley Tucci.