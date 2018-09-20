Annette Bening and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts will star in director Gregory Mosher’s Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s classic 1947 drama All My Sons. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, announced today, will begin previews April 4, 2019, with an official opening April 22.

The limited engagement at Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre runs through June 23. Additional cast and the design team will be announced soon.

Bening and Letts will play Kate and Joe Keller, the grieving parents of a missing World War II soldier. Casting of the couple’s surviving son, Chris, has not been announced.

The production will mark Bening’s return to the New York stage following her performance opposite John Lithgow in the Public Theater’s 2014 Shakespeare in the Park staging of King Lear. Bening made her Broadway debut in 1987 with a Tony-nominated performance in Tina Howe’s Coastal Disturbances. Onscreen, she recently starred in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) and 20th Century Women (2016).

Actor/playwright Letts won, among other awards, a 2008 Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for writing August: Osage County, and a 2013 Tony Award for his portrayal of George in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

All My Sons is set in the aftermath of WWII, as a long-hidden secret threatens the Kellers.

The play was last seen on Broadway in 2008 starring John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Katie Holmes. A London production starring Sally Field and Bill Pullman is planned for an April 2019 opening at the Old Vic.