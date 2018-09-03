Marcella’s Anna Friel, Little Boy Blue’s Sinead Keenan and Howards End’s Rosalind Eleazar are to star in ITV drama Deep Water.

The trio are fronting the six-part series, which is an adaptation of Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, which begins filming in the Cumbrian countryside this week.

The series is a female-led relationship drama, produced by Broadchurch indie Kudos and written by Anna Symon (Indian Summers). It focuses on the lives of three women living in the Lake District, a modern look at family and the pressures of juggling busy lives.

Friel plays mother of three Lisa Kallisto, who juggles her hectic family life with running a business. Chaotic and disorganised, Lisa, is married to Joe who works night and day as a taxi driver. Physiotherapist Roz, played by Keenan once had a thriving private practice, but the debts run up by her soulmate Winston leave the family facing financial ruin. If she can pay off their debts they will get their lives back on track. Roz is offered help from an unexpected quarter. The decision she makes could change the course of her life. Kate Riverty is played by Eleazar, who seems to have it all – wealthy and attractive and with a well-drilled and highly organised family life. Mother to Lucinda and Fergus, and married to Guy, Kate invites her friend Lisa and husband Joe to dinner, but the evening goes spectacularly wrong for Lisa after she makes a spontaneous decision.

Karen Wilson, Diederick Santer and Symon will exec produce the series, which will be distributed by Endemol Shine International.

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill, said, “Anna has cleverly woven together two of Paula’s brilliant novels, to create a wonderful modern and layered series. It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates. It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together. I am delighted to be working with Kudos on this great new series for ITV.”

Wilson, who is Chief Creative Officer for Kudos, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Anna and ITV on bringing these wonderful books to life, and telling stories about modern women in an interesting and beautiful part of rural Britain.”