The second Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles will open with the North American premiere of Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai on October 19, part of a four-film retrospective of the director’s work at the event, which also unveiled some of its competition films Wednesday. The fest, produced by Gkids in partnership with Annecy International Animation Film Festival, runs October 19-21 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Mirai, written and directed by Hosada hailing from Japan’s Studio Chizu, is being released theatrically by Gkids on November 30 in both the original Japanese and an English-dubbed version after it premiered this year in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. Hosada will attend the festival.

The fest will feature more than 30 animated feature films from Asia, Europe, South America and North America, with juried and audience prizes. Also on tap: special footage from Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Here is the competition lineup:

ANOTHER DAY OF LIFE (USA Premiere)

Poland/Spain

Dirs: Raul de la Fuente, Damian Nenow

BUNUEL IN THE LABYRINTH OF THE TURTLES (World Premiere)

Spain

Dir: Salvador Simo

FUNAN

Belgium/France/Cambodia (North American Premiere)

Dir: Denis Do

I WANT TO EAT YOUR PANCREAS (North American Premiere)

Japan

Dir: Shin’ichiro Ushijima

MIRAI (OPENING NIGHT FILM – North American Premiere)

Japan

Dir: Mamoru Hosoda

OKKO’S INN (North American Premiere)

Japan

Dir: Kitaro Kosaka

PACHAMAMA (World Premiere)

Argentina/France

Dir: Juan Antin

PENGUIN HIGHWAY (Los Angeles Premiere)

Japan

Dir: Hiroyasu Ishida

RUBEN BRANDT, COLLECTOR

Hungary

Dir: Milorad Krstic

SEDER-MASOCHISM (Los Angeles Premiere)

USA

Dir: Nina Paley

TITO AND THE BIRDS (USA Premiere)

Brazil

Dirs: Gabriel Bitar, Andre Catoto, Gustavo Steinberg