EXCLUSIVE: Fox has ordered a presentation for animated comedy The Great North, from Bob Burgers creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard and the Emmy-winning Fox animated series’ writers/co-executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux. The project has assembled a voice cast that includes Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jenny Slate (Bob’s Burgers), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Paul Rust (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Aparna Nancherla (Bojack Horseman), Will Forte (The Last Man On Earth) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show). The table read was earlier this week.

Fox

Written and co-created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis with Bouchard supervising, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family as single dad Beef does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter Judy lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

REX/Shutterstock

Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Lewis executive produce.

The Great North is part of Fox’s push into animation under new entertainment president Michael Thorn. As part of that, the network just gave a straight-to-series order to animated comedy Bless the Harts, from Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Seth Cohen, which stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz.

Earlier this year, the network greenlighted the Kevin Hart animated presentation ‘Lil Kev.

REX/Shutterstock

Bouchard created Bob’s Burgers, which has received seven Emmy nominations, winning twice for outstanding animated series. Sisters Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux have been on Bob’s Burgers since Day 1, rising though the ranks to co-executive producer. Wendy Molyneux also was a writer on The Megan Mullaly Show and on Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe comedy special.

Lewis voiced a guest role on Bob’s Burgers. She also previously served as a writer on Regular Show.