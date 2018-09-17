Tony winner Anika Noni Rose has been cast opposite Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff in horror thriller Body Cam for Paramount Players.

Directed by Malik Vittahl, Body Cam centers around several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

Rose will play Taneesha Brand, a woman who finds out that sometimes the end is actually a beginning.

Richmon Riedel wrote Body Cam as a spec script which was rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley. Matt Kaplan will produce.

Rose can be seen in the upcoming thriller, Assassination Nation and most recently starred in the title role of Carmen Jones at off-Broadway’s CSC. Rose received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington. She also played a key recurring role in Starz’s Power and is coming off a two-season run on The Quad.