Angelina Jolie has attached to star in and produce for Imperative Entertainment an adaption of the James Scott frontier novel The Kept. Lady Macbeth scribe Alice Birch has been set to write the script and Imperative bought it as a package. Published by HarperCollins in 2014, the novel takes place in the winter of 1897, when a trio of killers descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. When midwife Elspeth Howell returns home, she discovers her husband and four of her children have been murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Twelve-year-old Caleb must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible.

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce with Jolie. Imperative Head of Film, Jillian Apfelbaum will oversee development and production. Imperative is in production on The Mule, which Clint Eastwood is directing and starring in with Bradley Cooper. The company, which last backed the Ridley Scott-directed All The Money In The World and The Square, has an adaptation of David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon that Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese intend to team on, with script by Eric Roth.

Jolie is starring with David Oyelowo in Come Away, a revisionist fairy tale that marks the live action directorial debut of Oscar-winning The Brave director Brenda Chapman. Then Jolie reprises in the Maleficent sequel.

Jolie, Birch and Scott are repped by UTA; Birth also by United Agents and Scott’s lit agent is Janklow & Nesbit.