Andrew Lloyd Webber is developing a contemporary musical stage version of Cinderella, Deadline has confirmed. The prolific composer is collaborating with playwright/screenwriter Tom MacRae and writer/Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell.

The planned Cinderella would update the classic fairy tale to feature a modern heroine in the contemporary re-telling. Lloyd Webber expects to have his score for the new Cinderella finished by the end of this year.

Last weekend, Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Variety Special, NBC’s hit Easter Sunday event starring John Legend (who, like Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, was a producer). The win made Lloyd Webber an EGOT – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards winner.