EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell has boarded Radio Silence’s heightened genre thriller Ready or Not.

MacDowell joins Picnic at Hanging Rock actress Samara Weaving who has already been announced in the Fox Searchlight pic. Ready or Not tells the story of a young woman, who on the night of her wedding, is invited to her new in-laws time-honored tradition which turns into a lethal game of survival. MacDowell will play the mother-in-law to Weaving’s protagonist.

MacDowell is a three-time Golden Globe lead actress nominee for Green Card; Sex, Lies and Videotape; and Four Weddings and a Funeral. She received a special Golden Globe ensemble award for Robert Altman’s Short Cuts. Recent credits include IFC’s Love After Love which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, Only the Brave, the Netflix movie The Last Laugh with Richard Dreyfus and Chevy Chase and the TV series Cuckoo. MacDowell is repped by the Gersh Agency, Atlas Artists, and Greenberg Glusker.

The Radio Silence directing team is comprised of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. They’re directing Ready or Not from a script by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy. Searchlight acquired the rights last fall and production begins this fall. Tripp Vinson is producing via Vinson Films. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and William Sherak of Mythology Entertainment are also producing. EPs are Tara Farney, Tracey Nyberg, and Radio Silence’s Chad Villella.