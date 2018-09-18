In a major (though not entirely unpredictable) turn of events at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino picked up back-to-back statuettes for Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing, becoming the first artist to do so with a television pilot, and the first woman to do so in the Emmys’ 70-year history.

Taking the stage twice, the series creator made light of the celebratory moment in her own way. “Wow. Whoever put that carpet down hates women, I just want to say that right away,” she joked, “Times Up.” Thanking her father, who “inspired this [series], really,” during her first speech, Sherman-Palladino subsequently thanked husband and executive producer Daniel Palladino, as well as her tireless cast and crew. “My actors, God love you, you don’t flinch when I say it’s a six-page oner,” she said.

The evening thus far has been good to Sherman-Palladino’s Amazon series, with awards also given to Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein for Lead and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. With 14 nominations in total, Maisel also picked up Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies for Casting, Editing and Music Supervision and will go on to compete for one of the night’s big prizes, Outstanding Comedy Series, where it is favored. If Maisel also takes that prize, it will be the first comedy to pull off this particular awards trio since Arrested Development, which did so with its first season in 2004.

Known previously as the creator of series including Gilmore Girls and as a producing writer on such hits as Roseanne—the original, rather than the short-lived revival, for which she took her first and only other nom in 1992—Sherman-Palladino’s wins tonight follow up on the series’ wide and warm embrace, everywhere from the Golden Globes to the PGA Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

In both categories she’s taken tonight, Sherman-Palladino faced off against fierce competition. While the Writing category featured the likes of Atlanta‘s Donald Glover and Comedy Lead Actor winner Bill Hader, Directing featured Atlanta favorites Glover and Hiro Murai, Hader and Silicon Valley‘s Mike Judge.

Centered on Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan’s titular Midge Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel examines the life of a fiercely intelligent and independent ’50s housewife who decides to become a stand-up comic, powerfully defying the expectations of everyone around her.

With a third-season renewal already in the bag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Brosnahan, Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Emmy nom Tony Shalhoub, who lost out tonight to veteran thesp Henry Winker. The Amazon series is expected to return for its second go-round later this year.