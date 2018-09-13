Comedian and actress Amy Schumer, previously a vocal supporter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, wound up casting her vote for his rival, Cynthia Nixon, in today’s high-profile Democratic primary.

Nixon, known for her role as Miranda on Sex and the City, started out as a longshot but has gained legitimacy in the current climate of political turnabout, with major upsets in key Congressional and gubernatorial races.

Schumer posted a photo on Instagram of herself outside her polling site, with her dog. “We voted,” she wrote. “And we voted for @cynthiaenixon couldn’t help it. And for [state attorney general candidate] @zephyrteachout and [lieutenant governor candidate] @jumaane.williams voted with my heart 💜 thanks to the women who took their time to talk to me about it. When someone disagrees with you be patient and have a conversation. It’s most productive.”

Polls close at 6PM PT and results should start to come in soon thereafter. Cuomo has been heavily favored to win and polls do not forecast a close race — but those same traditional forecasts have proven to be notably unreliable of late. Many pundits — and, of course, the Nixon campaign itself, are saying she could be the next Democrat in line to pull off a massive upset, joining New York’s Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Florida’s Andrew Gillum.

Cuomo has been governor since 2011. The son of former governor and national political figure Mario Cuomo — and brother of CNN host Chris Cuomo — has had missteps recently such as dedicating a re-built bridge before engineers had given the all-clear and having his name on a campaign flier containing an anti-Semitic message.

