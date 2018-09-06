A month and a half after Amy Powell’s surprising firing from her post as president of Paramount Television, she has reached a financial settlement with her former employer, Paramount Pictures.

While details of the settlement are confidential, Powell’s payout from Paramount is said to be in the $4 million range. No one’s really talking specifics right now, but with the deal and a possible messy trial avoided, an individual with knowledge of the situation told Deadline that Powell is “very happy” with the arrangement.

“The matter has been resolved,” a rep for Paramount Pictures said, declining further comment. Reps for Powell also had no comment.

Powell was dismissed in July over alleged racially insensitive comments, something she disputed immediately after the firing.

“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting — or in any setting,” she said at the time. “The facts will come out and I will be vindicated.”

Soon after her exit, Powell retained attorney Bryan Freedman who started preparing a gender bias lawsuit against Paramount and engaged in settlement talks. Powell, who left after five years on the job, is believed to have had more than a year left on her contract.

She was replaced by Nicole Clemens who was named Paramount TV president yesterday.

Powell’s settlement was first reported by Variety.