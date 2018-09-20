America’s Got Talent‘s Season 13 finale (2.0 demo rating, 12.59 million viewers) dominated Wednesday primetime competition, jumping 25% from the previous Wednesday’s broadcast to deliver an NBC season high in its time slot excluding Olympics. But it slipped noticeably compared with last year’s wrapper.

NBC’s I Feel Bad (1.2, 6.59M; 0.8, 4.21M) launch followed two back-to-back episodes at 10 PM, falling slightly shy of The Good Place’s Season 2 launch last year after AGT’s season finale.

Meanwhile, Fox’s MasterChef season closer (1.0, 3.56M) took a tenth tumble in the 18-49 age bracket relative to previous week’s episode; ditto CBS’ Big Brother (1.4, 5.45M) and CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 710,000).

NBC (1.7, 8.99M) handily took the night, followed by Fox (1.0, 3.56M) in the demo and CBS (0.8, 3.70M) in total viewers.

Repeat-laden ABC (0.6, 2.41M) followed, then the CW (0.1, 570K).