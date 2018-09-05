NBC’s double play of a two-hour America’s Got Talent (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 10.61 million viewers) and the season finale of Making It (0.8, 3.76M) helped the network score another easy overall victory in Tuesday’s primetime ratings. Only ABC’s two-hour Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 3.91M) joined AGT in cracking the 1.0 demo in preliminary Nielsen numbers.

AGT was the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night, despite dipping a tenth from last week’s final number in the demo to tie a season low. As per Tuesday tradition it dominated in viewers, with only CBS’ night of drama reruns led by 8 PM’s NCIS (5.94M) getting around half that total.

Making It, hosting by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, wrapped its inaugural six-episode season even with a week ago in the demo and ticking up in viewers; it also has performed well in time-shifted ratings metrics. NBC has already ordered a Season 2.

Bachelor in Paradise was off by a tenth this week to match a season low. ABC wrapped its night at 10 PM with Castaways (0.5, 2.17M), even with its last episode.

Fox returned to originals with Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.15M) at 8 PM and Love Connection (0.4, 1.50M) at 9 PM. Both were steady.

Network rankings, per Nielsen: NBC (1.5, 8.33M), ABC (0.8, 3.33M), CBS (0.6, 5.04M), Fox (0.6, 1.82M) and the CW (0.2, 680,000).