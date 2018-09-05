NBC’s double play of a two-hour America’s Got Talent (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 10.61 million viewers) and the season finale of Making It (0.8, 3.76M) helped the network score another easy overall victory in Tuesday’s primetime ratings. Only ABC’s two-hour Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 3.91M) joined AGT in cracking the 1.0 demo in preliminary Nielsen numbers.

Related
Supersized 'Bachelor In Paradise' Tops Labor Day Monday Ratings

AGT was the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night, despite dipping a tenth from last week’s final number in the demo to tie a season low. As per Tuesday tradition it dominated in viewers, with only CBS’ night of drama reruns led by 8 PM’s NCIS (5.94M) getting around half that total.

Making It, hosting by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, wrapped its inaugural six-episode season even with a week ago in the demo and ticking up in viewers; it also has performed well in time-shifted ratings metrics. NBC has already ordered a Season 2.

Bachelor in Paradise was off by a tenth this week to match a season low. ABC wrapped its night at 10 PM with Castaways (0.5, 2.17M), even with its last episode.

Fox returned to originals with Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.15M) at 8 PM and Love Connection (0.4, 1.50M) at 9 PM. Both were steady.

Network rankings, per Nielsen: NBC (1.5, 8.33M), ABC (0.8, 3.33M), CBS (0.6, 5.04M), Fox (0.6, 1.82M) and the CW (0.2, 680,000).