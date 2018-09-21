America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Ketterer was taken into custody at 3:45 PM Thursday in Hollywood after officers were called to a hotel in the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told Deadline. He was taken into custody on the felony charge and later released after posting $50,000 bail.

Ketterer was a standout on the most recent 13th season of America’s Got Talent. Judge Simon Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer during Ketterer’s vocal audition, sending him straight to the live shows where he became a fan favorite. Ketterer lost in Wednesday’s season finale to close-up magician Shin Lim, ending the competition in fifth place. Ketterer is a pediatric mental health care nurse and part-time worship leader with six children, five of whom were adopted from foster care. He collaborated with Garth Brooks at Cowell’s request on a song for AGT‘s season finale.