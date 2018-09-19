America’s Got Talent (2.2 demo rating, 12.78 million viewers) jumped to a season high in total viewers, rising 16% week-to-week in its final performance episode, posting its highest demo rating since June 19.

Airing against mostly repeat programming, it also outstripped season wrappers for Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.8, 2.35M), which tied its season high, and Love Connection (0.5, 1.82M).

The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us (0.9, 4.80M) was the night’s No. 2 show in the demo, equaling ABC and CBS combined in the hour.

Talent took every half hour from 8-10 PM in both metrics. Paley Center’s salute kept that up from 10-10:30, conceding total viewers to CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 4.92M) repeat in primetime’s final half hour, where ABC’s Castaways season finale clocked a 0.3 demo rating and 1.30 million viewers.

NBC (1.8, 10.12M) dominated the night, followed by CBS (0.6, 5.48M) coming in second in both metrics, sharing No. 2 status in the demo with Fox (0.6, 2.08M). Cascading comedy repeats — Fresh off the Boat (0.5, 2.30M), Speechless (0.4, 1.56M), Black-ish (0.4, 1.50M), Splitting Up Together (0.3, 1.26M) and Castaways — left ABC (0.4, 1.64M) a lap behind. The Flash (0.3, 1.04M) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 1.09M) repeats fueled CW (0.3, 1.06M).