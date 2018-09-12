ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (1.2, 4.52M) wrapper on a slumped fifth season hit a Tuesday high in both total viewers and in the 18-49 age bracket.

But the 8-10 PM penultimate performance night of NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.9, 10.59M) reigned as night’s No. 1 show by hefty margins.

NBC took all six half hours of primetime in the demo. Network followed AGT with Brooklyn Nine-Nine Presents NBC Fall 2018 (0.8, 3.49M) at 10 PM, where CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 4.58M) topped in total viewers, also besting ABC’s Castaways (0.5, 2.15M).

Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.20M) and Love Connection (0.4, 1.55M) maintained previous rating position.

CW’s The Outpost (0.2, 680K) back after a one-week break, did same, following its The Flash (0.2, 660K) repeat lead-in.

NBC (1.5, 8.225M) took the night with a comfortable lead over second-placed ABC (1.0, 3.729M) in the demo and CBS (0.6, 5.334M) in total viewers. Fox (0.6, 1.873) and CW (0.2, 671K) followed.