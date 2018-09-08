EXCLUSIVE: “This is a mother’s worst nightmare.” A child’s disappearance is unfathomable, and the nightmare plays out over the course of 11 years in American Woman, Jake Scott’s film starring Sienna Miller that premieres this weekend at Toronto.

Deb (Miller) had her daughter Bridget at a young age, and that daughter had a son around her same age. The three of them live in a small Pennsylvania town until Bridget goes out with her baby daddy one night and doesn’t come home. As time passes, Deb is raising biy and tries to move on — new job, new boyfriend — until new facts come to light that alter everything.

The clip above takes place three days after the woman vanishes and shows Deb explaining the situation to what appears to be townspeople who have gathered to help. Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Will Sasso and Amy Madigan co-star.

Scott helmed the pic from a script by Brad Ingelsby. Scott Free and Romulus Entertainment produced the film, which is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss and Brad Feinstein. Ryan Stowell, Shea Kammer, Ingelsby, Joseph Ingrassia and Erika Olde are executive producers. WME is selling U.S. rights at TIFF, and Bloom Media is handling international.

The film has its world premieres at 9:30 PM ET Sunday in the Visa Screening Room at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

