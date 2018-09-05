Paramount Network has opted not to renew its original comedy series American Woman for a second season.

The series starring Alicia Silverstone was originally developed and picked up to series by sibling TV Land before migrating to Paramount Network where it launched as the rebranded Viacom network’s second original scripted series.

American Woman got off to a respectable ratings start, especially in the female demos. It debuted in June to 1 million viewers in Live+3, .63 rating in adults 18-49, a .90 with W18-49 and a 1.02 with W25-54. While down from the debut of Paramount Network’s first original scripted series, limited drama Waco (-48% in total viewers, -43% in adults 18-49), which is not unexpected as half-hour cable comedy series tend to open lower than dramas, American Woman’s opener held well in the female demos, on par or slightly above Waco‘s numbers, and improved its time period by triple digits in all categories vs. the previous month average.

However, American Woman could not sustain its premiere numbers, with its ratings declining throughout its run, especially in the demos. Among adults 18-49, American Woman‘s Season 1 finale drew a paltry 0.06 Live+same day rating, a seres low and down -71% from the premiere.

For comparison, Paramount Network’s third original scripted series, drama Yellowstone, which was recently renewed for a second season, showed consistent ratings growth, logging series highs for its Season 1 finale.

Paramount Network

Inspired by the real-life upbringing of co-executive producer Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), American Woman was written and executive produced by 30 Rock alum John Riggi and executive produced by John Wells. Co-starring are Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels.

American Woman, from John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, followed Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband amid the rise of second-wave feminism in 1970s Los Angeles. Bonnie also comes to rely on the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), as they each discover their own brand of independence in a glamorous and ever-changing world reluctant to give it.

It was announced earlier today that TV Land’s hit Younger would move to Paramount Network, which also gave a series order to a new dramedy series from Younger creator Darren Starr, Emily in Paris. Both will be part of a new Thursday dramedy night, which will launch in January with First Wives Club.