EXCLUSIVE: Former The Breaks star Sinqua Walls is set as the lead in American Soul, BET’s upcoming drama series based on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, from Jesse Collins Entertainment (The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story).

Walls will play a young Cornelius in the 10-episode series that is inspired by the personal trials and professional successes of the young, ambitious and troubled impresario Cornelius. The drama series is described as an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970’s – how they work, play, rise and fall against the backdrop of Soul Train — “the hippest trip in America” and one of the most predominant television shows for African American culture. The series was announced in April as part of BET’s 2018-19 slate. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, American Soul is created by Devon Greggory and Jonathan Prince, who also will pen the pilot. Jesse Collins, Prince, Greggory and Tony Cornelius executive produce. Andrew J. Horne and Dionne Harmon are co-executive producers.

Walls starred in period music drama The Breaks, as well as Starz drama Power and Clint Eastwood’s feature 15:17 To Paris. He’s also known for his key recurring role as Sir Lancelot in Once Upon A Time. Walls will next be seen in a starring role opposite Angela Basset in the upcoming Netflix film Otherhood. He’s repped by APA.