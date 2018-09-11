NBC’s two-hour season finale of American Ninja Warrior (1.2 rating in adult 18-94, 5.63 million viewers) was broadcast TV’s most-watched show Monday, its best early rating in three months but off three tenths from last year’s season-ender. Also wrapping its season last night was Fox’s two-hour So You Think You Can Dance (0.6, 2.57M), which scored its most watched finale in four years, and its highest-rated one in two years. It was up a tenth week-over-week.

The night’s primetime saw NFL pre-emptions in major markets for ABC and the CW, which likely will take a bite out of the former’s two-hour Bachelor In Paradise (1.4, 5.27M), currently the night’s top-rated show and giving ABC the top spot overall for now in the metric.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory repeat at 8 PM led into the annual CBS Fall Preview (0.7, 4.30M) at 8:30 PM. That was followed by new episodes of Salvation (0.4, 2.79M), up a tenth, and Elementary (0.4, 3.21M), in the first part of its two-part season finale, off a tenth.

The CW aired repeats.

We’ll update with final numbers, but here are the overall preliminaries, per Nielsen: ABC (1.2, 4.65M), NBC (1.0, 4.82M), Fox (0.6, 2.57M), CBS (0.5, 3.94M) and the CW (0.3, 1.43M).