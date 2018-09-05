Tracee Ellis Ross is set to reprise her hosting gig on the 2018 American Music Awards. ABC and dick clark productions said today that the Black-ish star will front and executive produce the trophy show, which airs October 9 on the Disney-owned network.

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Ellis Ross is Emmy-nominated again this year for her lead role on Black-ish, which kicks off its fifth season this month. She also was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series the past two years and won the Golden Globe in 2017. Before her current TV gig, she spent eight seasons starring on the BET comedy Girlfriends.

Nominations for the AMAs are set to be announced September 12.

The 2018 eidtion of the world’s biggest fan-voted awards show is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco join Ellis Ross as executive producers, and Larry Klein is producer.