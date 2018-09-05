After giving us a taste of what’s to come for the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, FX has released a full trailer for the eighth installment of the Ryan Murphy anthology.

As the title of the new installment suggests, it’s the end of the world and now Earth is unlivable. After a plane with Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and Joan Collins leaves Billy Eichner behind in Santa Monica, it crashes and everyone ends up at a place called Outpost 3 which is headed by a Flowers In The Attic-esque lady of the house played by Sarah Paulson. There are people in hazmat suits, lots of radiation, candlelight, old-timey costumes and a bunch of house rules that, if not followed, will result in Paulson slapping you in the face.

Murphy and the cast have been teasing us with a trail of bizarro conceptual trailers and photos from the set about the new season which is a mashup of the anthology’s inaugural Murder House and the witchy season titled Coven. The new trailer doesn’t tell us exactly how all of this folds in with the two installments — and the fact that Paulson might be playing two characters makes it even more confusing. Also, Kathy Bates says something about Satan — so there’s that.

Your guess about what is going on is as good as mine.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, AHS alums Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Jessica Lange, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson as well as AHS rookies e Billy Porter (Pose), Cody Fern (American Crime Story: Versace) are set to appear in the new series.

Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX.