The conceptual teasers and artwork for FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse have left us with plenty of questions and the new trailer for the eighth season of the Ryan Murphy anthology continues to tease, but at least we get to see a first look at Dynasty queen diva Joan Collins on a plane that is about to crash.

As promised, the first look at Apocalypse includes previous AHS installments Murder House and Coven colliding as the world comes to an end. We see flashes of familiar faces such as Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy and Taissa Farmiga getting their witchy action on while we see the creepy rubber man and Dylan McDermott from the first season. We also see flashes of Jessica Lange as Constance, Cody Fern as Michael Langdon and glimpses of Evan Peters and Emma Roberts’ return as the sharp-tongued Madison Montgomery.

Other than that, the trailer continues the anthology’s mysteriously eerie streak and doesn’t tell us much about what is going on besides the end of the world — and everyone will be glued to their TV on Sept. 12 when it premieres to drink every bit of it up.

Watch the teaser above.