Apocalypse is upon us, and people are paying attention. The eighth installment FX’s American Horror Story premiered last week as TV’s biggest show of the night in L+3 numbers.

Wednesday’s season debut of the Ryan Murphy creepshow was No. 1 in the metric among adults 18-49 (3.5 million), adults 18-34 (1.8 million) and adults 25-54 (3.4 million). The premiere also drew 5.7 million total viewers, making it basic cable’s top show of the night and No. 4 overall including broadcast.

FX

The airing also was cable’s second-most-watched program of 2018 to date in adults 18-49 and total viewers, trailing only AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Here’s how AHS: Apocalypse will shake out: After the nuclear apocalypse, the world’s chosen elite survive in secure Outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative. On the American West Coast, Wilhemina Venable (Sarah Paulson) and Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates) run Outpost Three with an iron fist. The unexpected arrival of Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), a Cooperative representative determined to save society with a secret paradise, throws their order into chaos. However underneath the surface of humanity’s salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil.

Also returning for the new season are many familiar faces from the Murphy acting troupe including Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd. Joan Collins also will join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.