EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at American Dreamer, the new thriller directed by London Town helmer Derrick Borte and starring Jim Gaffigan. The pic from Storyland Pictures is having its world premiere Thursday at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Gaffigan, who made his bones as a stand-up comic, takes another jump into more dramatic fare (among his recently film roles was 2017’s John Curran drama Chappaquiddick, playing Ted Kennedy’s friend Paul Markham). In this movie (and especially in this exclusive clip — don’t turn it up too loud at work) you almost can’t tell that’s Gaffigan playing Cam, a down-on-his-luck rideshare driver who makes extra cash chauffeuring a low-level drug dealer around town. He finds himself in a serious financial bind and, amid growing desperation, decides to kidnap the dealer’s child.

Robbie Jones, Tammy Blanchard, Alejenadro Hernandez, Eric Hill Jr and Isabel Arraiza co-star.

Borte co-wrote the script with Daniel Forte. Scott Lochmus produces with Jonathan Gray, Mary Vernieu, Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo executive producing. XYZ Films is handling sales.

The pic bows Thursday at 7 PM at ArcLight Santa Monica.

Check out the clip above.