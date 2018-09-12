For those who just can’t get enough politics these days, there’s a new podcast launching next week. The scripted America 2.0 stars Suits’ Patrick J. Adams as an idealistic first-term congressman, along with Kate Walsh (13 Reasons Why), Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne and others. Listen to a trailer below.

Dax

Captiol Hill rookie Seth McGuire (Adams) comes get entangled in his first real controversy and finds himself ill-equipped to navigate D.C.’s treachery. His only hope comes from a big idea to give every American citizen $1. The cast also includes Ming-Na Wen (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Autumn Reeser (Entourage), Jack Coleman (Heroes), CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, Gregory Itzin (24), Iqbal Theba (Glee), Steven Weber (Ballers) and others.

Debuting on September 19 via all major podcast platforms, America 2.0 was co-created, written, directed and produced by J S Mayank. It also was co-created and produced by David Carlyle. Jeremy Gordon and Spencer Garrett also serve as are producers. Produced by Dax, it is distributed by the UK-based Global.

Here’s the audio trailer for America 2.0: