AMC Theatres has teamed with studio-backed social ticketing outlet Atom Tickets and NBCUniversal’s Fandango to boost functionality and convenience of its Stubs A-List subscription plan.

Under the partnership, A-List members using Atom Tickets or Fandango for movie tickets can now book tickets that count toward AMC’s three-movies-a-week limit and enjoy other membership perks like fee-free online ticketing.

“The guest feedback and membership sign-up rate have far exceeded our expectations, but we’re constantly looking for ways to provide more opportunities for guest value through A-List,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “Expanding the online ticketing availability of AMC Stubs A-List to include our great partners at Fandango and Atom Tickets is keeping with our mission of providing our loyal guests with as much convenience and flexibility as possible.”

After fending off upstart MoviePass, which quickly scaled to 3 million subscribers before running short of cash and switching its model, AMC’s Stubs A-List has gotten steady traction.

In late July, a month after launching the $19.95-a-month subscription plan, AMC reported 175,000 subscribers and said it should be at 1 million by 2020. Unlike MoviePass, which has to spend tens of millions in a given month procuring tickets for its members, AMC can benefit from subscription moviegoing through increased concessions revenue and data on member’s habits.