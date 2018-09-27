EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners has preemptively bought the original short story Carecrow: Her Better Self from screenwriter/novelist/blogger Oritte Bendory with Circle Of Confusion producing.

Sarah Jane “SJ” Inwards will write the screenplay, and though the story line is being kept under wraps, the female-driven, sci-fi thriller is an examination of women’s issues in the age of evolving AI.

Bendory has contributed to The Huffington Post, Simon and Schuster, and sold her screenplay, The Holiday Club to 20th Century Fox with Peter Chernin producing. Inwards recently won a 2017 Nicholl Fellowship for Jellyfish Summer and was featured both on The Hit List and The Black List last year. 6th & Idaho and State Street are currently producing Jellyfish Summer.

Circle of Confusion’s Susan Solomon-Shapiro and Matt Smith are producing and Brad Mendelsohn will serve as EP.

Peter Sample at Jackoway, Tyerman made Bendory’s deal. Inwards is repped by Verve Talent & Literary Agency, Kaplan/Perrone and Ginsburg Daniels LLP. Howard Abramson, at Behr, Abramson, Levy, represented Circle of Confusion.