Amazon is being sued for copyright infringement by the estate of artist Ana Mendieta, which claims the film Suspiria borrowed too liberally from the Cuban-American’s work. The suit, filed in Seattle, alleges the film and a trailer used images taken from Mendieta’s works including Rape Scene and Untitled: Silueta Series, Mexico.

Director Luca Guadagnino previously said his aesthetic for the visually striking pic, which was one of the biggest talking points at the Venice Film Festival, was inspired by a number of artists, including Mendieta. The Italian filmmaker told us influences included “radical feminist art of the 1970s which looked at violence on the female body.” Mendieta falls into that category.

Even though this damages-seeking suit was planted in the backyard of the House of Bezos, Amazon declined comment when contacted by Deadline.

Mendieta died in 1985 at age 36 following a fall from a New York apartment. Her estate is managed by the artist’s sister, Raquelín Mendieta, and her niece, Raquel Cecelia Mendieta, in close cooperation with Galerie Lelong & Co, New York and Paris.

Guadagnino’s $20 million re-imagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf (perhaps), Jessica Harper (of the original) and Chloe Grace Moretz. Johnson leads cast as the American newcomer to the prestigious Tanz school who comes to realize it is a front for something very disturbing.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.