Nicolas Goldschmidt (Farsantes), Nazareno Casero (Stories of a Clan) and Juan Palomino (Truth Consequence) have been cast as the iconic and infamous soccer star Diego Maradona in Maradona: Blessed Dream, an Amazon Prime Video biopic series being produced by RAZE, Dhana Media and BTF. The first season will begin filming in Argentina, followed by Uruguay, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

Maradona: Blessed Dream follows Maradona’s life from infancy to his present life and his journey playing for Barcelona, Napoli, Boca and leading his national team as captain for Argentina. The actors will each play a different stage in Maradona’s life. Goldschmidt will play Maradona during his early years, Casero will play him during his rise to fame with club teams like Barcelona and Napoli, and Argentina’s national team, and Palomino will take him on in the darker times.

The series is executive produced by Mari Urdaneta, Liliana Moyano, Francisco Cordero, Luis Balaguer and Emiliano Calemzuk. It will be available in more than 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video, and later distributed on linear platforms through Disney Distribution.