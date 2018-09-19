It isn’t just the tech giants keeping a close eye on Amazon as a large-capacity ad vehicle. As it continues to push into streaming video, including a renewed deal for NFL Thursday Night Football, Amazon is spooking traditional ad-dependent TV networks as well. Only a small sliver of the ad pie for the e-commerce giant comes from video, however, especially since most programs air without commercials.

Instead, the company’s scale enables it to not only sell ads on its own properties but also facilitate ad transactions across the internet.

The eMarketer report predicts increases of more than 50% per year through at least 2020, when Amazon will control 7% of all U.S. digital ad spending.

In the digital realm, no rival can match Facebook and Google, however. Even after the projected growth of Amazon, its share will pale next to Facebook’s 20.8% and Google’s 35.1% of ad dollars.

Earlier this month, Amazon introduced several innovations to its ad efforts, organizing them under a comprehensive, rebranded “Amazon Advertising” umbrella.

Here’s a chart from the eMarketer report: