Amazon has put in development 2051, an animated workplace comedy from comedian Mo Mandel (Comedy Knockout), Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Written and executive produced by Mandel, who also will voice a lead role, the show is described as an animated workplace comedy set in 2051 — and if you think 2018 is terrible, just wait. Fuchs also executive produces with Greg Walter and Josh Lieberman for 3 Arts.

Mandel created, wrote and executive produced comedy competition series Comedy Knockout, which recently wrapped its third season on TruTV. His other credits include Barely Famous, in which he appeared and served as consulting producer, along with Man Up and Partners.

Fuchs co-wrote the story for the hit 2017 film Wonder Woman with Allen Heinberg and Zack Snyder. His other writing credits include Ice Age: Continental Drift and Pan. His acting credits include La La Land and The Good Wife, among others.