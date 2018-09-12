EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seales, the stand-up comic who also is a series regular on HBO’s Insecure, has signed with ICM Partners.

On Insecure, Seales plays Tiffany, the happily friend of Issa (series lead Issa Rae). She recently guested on ABC’s Black-ish and is the creator, executive producer and host of Smart, Funny & Black, a live comedy, and music stage show that uses games to celebrate black culture. It did a 10-city tour this summer and has its 2018 residency at The Roxy in on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

As a stand-up, Seales was showcased at this year’s JFL ComedyPRO in Montreal, opened for Chris Rock in Los Angeles and performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She also hosts the weekly podcast Small Doses and her first book — with that same title — is in the works. She continues to work with her lawyer, Lisa Davis, at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

ICM Partners signings this month include actor-producer John Stamos, actress-comic Maria Bamford, Mind Hive and The Wind duo Emma Tammi and Henry Jacobson and The Bobby Brown Story writer Abdul Williams.