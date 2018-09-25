The golden gods are coming to Broadway: Almost Famous, Cameron Crowe’s 2000 semi-autographical film about a young journalist interviewing and befriending a notorious rock band and its groupies, is being adapted as a stage musical.

The project was confirmed today by producers Lia Vollack on behalf of Columbia Live Stage, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner and John Johnson.

The new musical will feature a book by Crowe based on his Academy Award-winning screenplay, music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Kitt and Crowe, and directed by Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things).

The film starred Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand and Philip Seymour Hoffman (in a movie-stealing performance as real-life rock critic Lester Bangs). The plot followed the young Crowe-like character, played by Fugit, as he traveled in the 1970s with a rock band called Stillwater (the fictional group reportedly was based on the Allman Brothers, the Eagles and Poco, among others, with Crudup’s character at one point screaming that he was a “golden god,” a quote famously attributed to Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant).

The movie’s soundtrack included a slew of classic rock hits, including Paul Simon’s “America,” Rod Stewart’s “Every Picture Tells a Story,” Led Zeppelin’s “That’s The Way,” David Bowie’s version of Lou Reed’s “I’m Waiting For The Man,” and a memorably ramshackle sing-along rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

Possible clues to what songs might make the Broadway cut can be found (or not) in Crowe’s now-understandable tweet from earlier this week that included a brief video clip of Kitt playing piano as the camera zooms in on legal-pad notes stuck to the wall. One page has the words “Four Sticks” written on it, and another “The Wind,” references to songs by, respectively, Led Zeppelin and Cat Stevens.

Casting and other details about the upcoming musical were not released.

Here is Crowe’s tweet: