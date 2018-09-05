EXCLUSIVE: Allied Integrated Marketing, which has worked with the likes of NBC Universal, Netflix and Disney, is expanding internationally and has rebranded the company.

The business, which will now be known as Allied Global Marketing, has hired former NBCU exec Rachel Mansson as it launches an office in London to tap into the UK and European markets. Allied’s Chief Digital Officer Adam Cunningham is relocating to London to lead the company’s expansion.

The pair will focus on digital, direct-response customer acquisition strategies for global streaming services, as well as helping established media companies make the transition to direct-to-consumer marketing.

Cunningham, who previously founded digital agency 87AM, will continue to oversee the agency’s digital division across North America and UK/Europe. Before joining Allied, Mansson served as VP Marketing, International New Media at NBC Universal and previously held roles at PolyGram Films, Star TV in Hong Kong, and MTV Europe.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our international footprint under the new banner of Allied Global Marketing,” said Allied CEO Clint Kendall. “Launching the new office in London is part of our overall strategy to grow with our existing clients and bring our unique digital marketing expertise to new clients around the world.”

Cunningham added, “It is an exciting time to be in the industry for both Allied and our clients. As the delivery of entertainment content is shifting to digital streaming platforms, it is also becoming increasingly global in nature, and that is the market that Allied is well-positioned to serve. Moreover, we couldn’t have found a better person to help us accomplish our goals than Rachel Mansson, who has spent her career in the ever-evolving world of international content distribution.”