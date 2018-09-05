After a lengthy search, former National Geographic Channels’ President of Original Programming and Production Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Reporting to Jane Turton, All3Media CEO, Pastore will start October 1.

All3Media America has been without CEO since January when Greg Lipstone stepped down as CEO after two and a half years, joined by COO Dan Donahue who exited after an year on the job.

Pastore, an Emmy-winning producer, exited Nat Geo in May after a four-year stint as President, Original Programming and Production for National Geographic Channels where he oversaw development, programming, and production across the US and UK.

“Tim’s reputation as a business leader and his track record as the creator and producer of high quality and popular TV is incredibly impressive,” Turton said. “I’m really excited at the prospect of working with such a talented executive and believe that Tim is the perfect person to lead All3Media America.”

Pastore’s extensive background is in unscripted TV, which may indicate that All3Media America would refocus on its bread-and-butter reality programming. During his term, Lipstone launched a push in the original scripted arena with the appointment of former Lifetime executive Nina Lederman as EVP of Scripted Programming.

Pastore moved to National Geographic Channel in summer 2014, less than a year after joining National Geographic Studios, the production arm of the National Geographic Society that produces original series and feature documentaries including the Emmy-winning series Explorer, the award winning Gender Revolution with Katie Couric, and the Emmy-nominated series StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Pastore is credited with launching Nat Geo’s feature documentary strand under the National Geographic Documentary Films banner with such films as the Emmy winner LA92, duPont winner Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, the Emmy-nominated Jane, and the Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Before the Flood.

Pastore expanded the channel’s science programming with the Will Smith-hosted series One Strange Rock and shepherded the Earth Live event. His tenure also saw the launch of the drama-doc series, MARS, and the Emmy-nominated The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, the highest-rated and most-watched series of all time for National Geographic Channels US.

Earlier in his career as a VP at BBC Worldwide, Pastore created the hit series Life Below Zero, and while at Discovery Channel, Pastore was the first executive producer of Gold Rush, Dual Survival and Flying Wild Alaska. He also received two Emmy nominations for his work on hit series Dirty Jobs and Deadliest Catch.

All3Media America is the US arm of All3Media, a leading independent television, film and digital production group comprised of 28 production companies. All3Media America has offices in Los Angeles and production companies Optomen and Lion in New York. Current shows include the Emmy-winning Undercover Boss for CBS, the Emmy -winning United Shades of America for CNN, Chrisley Knows Best for USA, 24 Hours to Hell and Back with Gordon Ramsay for FOX, the Emmy-winning “Cash Cab” for Discovery, Worst Cooks in America for Food Network, Betrayed for Investigation Discovery and Tyler Shields: Provocateur for YouTube Red.