How To Get Away With Murder star Alfred Enoch is replacing Jodie Whittaker in the second season of BBC drama Trust Me.

The series, which is produced by Happy Valley producer Red Production Company, was a hit for the British public broadcaster last year with over 6M viewers. However, Whittaker’s new job as the Doctor in the new season of Doctor Who meant she was unable to return.

Instead, Enoch, who also starred in Harry Potter, will play Corporal Jamie McCain, a survivor of a shock enemy attack. Recovering from a spinal injury in the neurological unit of Glasgow Hospital, which has left him temporarily paralysed, Jamie faces a new enemy as fellow patients on the ward die unexpectedly around him.

Enoch will be joined in the four-part drama by Four Weddings and a Funeral’s John Hannah, who plays Dr Archie Watson, whose awkward persona hides a seedier and more sinister side, Extras’ Ashley Jensen, who plays Debbie, a seemingly unimpeachable physiotherapist who is fiercely committed to her patients, and Outlander’s Richard Rankin who plays neurologist, Dr Alex Kiernan who, on the surface, is a fun and dedicated doctor but hides his steely ambition and we sense an implicit undercurrent of threat beneath his professional exterior. Elsewhere, Katie Clarkson Hill, Jamie Michie, Chloe Harris, Amiera Darwish and Saskia Ashdown also star.

Created and written by Dan Sefton for BBC One, the series is exec produced by Nicola Shindler, who was recently named UK boss of Studiocanal and BBC’s Gaynor Holmes. Series producer is Suzanne Reid and the drama will be directed by John Alexander (Jamestown, Sense & Sensibility). It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and filming starts in Glasgow this week for a 2019 TX. It is distributed internationally by Studiocanal.

Enoch said, “It’s great to be on board, it’s a cracking cast and Dan has done a great job crafting something that’s really invested in the characters. It has a psychological concern that is dark and thrilling. I can’t wait to get started.”

Sefton said, “I’m over the moon to be working with such fantastic actors on the new series of Trust Me. It’s great to write a series that stars established talent like John and Ashley, while also bringing young actors like Alfred and Katie to leading roles for the BBC.”

Shindler added, “I’m thrilled to be working with Dan again and with this story he’s invented a whole new world for a medical thriller that gets darker and scarier as the series progresses.”