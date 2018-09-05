EXCLUSIVE: Alex Winter, Glen Zipper (Undefeated) and Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) have teamed up on documentary The Panama Papers, narrated by Elijah Wood.

Great Point Media will launch sales on the under-the-rader completed movie at Toronto. We can debut first footage from the film.

The talking-heads doc, which includes interviews with whistleblowers and key journalists on the investigation, will tell the story of the massive data breach which uncovered murky political and financial corruption, bribes, election rigging and murder. An unprecedented coordination of hundreds of journalists broke the story two years ago.

Interviewees include Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier who broke the original story from Süddeutsche Zeitung, Luke Harding, Juliette Garside and Paul Johnson from The Guardian, Kevin Hall from McClatchy DC and Marina Walker and Gerard Ryle from ICIJ.

Actor-turned-director Winter (Deep Web) is directing and producing. Robert Friedman (The Confirmation) of Bungalow Media + Entertainment also produces with Zipper of Zipper Bros Films. Executive producers are Poitras, Great Point’s Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, and Charlotte Cook. Zipper and Poitras are both Best Documentary Oscar winners.

This is the furthest along of a handful of U.S. films about the Panama Papers. Netflix has commissioned a John Wells-produced doc about the subject while Steven Soderbergh is lining up feature drama The Laundromat, which has Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman attached.

Winter said, “The Panama Papers and the corruption it exposed speaks to the most important issues of our time. It was a challenging and emotional journey to get inside this story, and we’re thrilled to bring it to audiences.”

Great Point’s Head Of Sales Nada Cirjanic added, “Once again, Alex Winter delivers a powerful, eye-opening film that demands to be seen widely. The Panama Papers is an inspiring piece of cinema about a complex and intricate event. It paints a complete and compelling picture of a scandal almost too large to comprehend.”