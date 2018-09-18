Upon hearing her name announced as winner of the comedy supporting actress statuette, Alex Borstein, 47, shrugged off her silvery silk wrap and deliberately jiggled her breasts at the camera with all the insolent moxie of her on-screen character, Susie Myerson, a brassy talent booker for a ‘50s Greenwich Village coffeehouse.

“I went without the bra!” she informed the audience when she hit the stage to take the first award of the evening for The Marvelous Mrs. Maizel. No, really?

Borstein’s next comment was a bit of non sequitur, and went out to the women in the audience: “When you use a public restroom, sit. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat.”

After that, the performer offered more conventional remarks, thanking show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (“I love you and I hate you”), her father (“The only man who has truly loved me and taken care of me”) and her children (“Nothing else matters. You matter.”) She also pledged to try to spend more time with her kids.

Borstein’s long-standing loyalty to Sherman-Palladino has paid off with this win from a record field of 8 nominees. She had appeared in both of Sherman-Palladino’s earlier series, Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.

Borstein won her first career Emmy for Best Voice-Over Performance for Fox’s Family Guy in 1998.