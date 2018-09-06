EXCLUSIVE: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will commence construction of their first Manhattan location ever next month in the Financial District at 28 Liberty with a planned opening during the third quarter of 2019.

The 12-screen multiplex will occupy the second and third basement levels of 28 Liberty and feature 4K Barco laser projection, 35MM changeover projection, immersive surround sound, and luxury recliners in all auditoriums. It’s not often that Manhattan gets a new state-of-the-art theatrical venue and the new Alamo Drafthouse joins Landmark’s 57 West which opened in August 2017. Already Alamo Drafthouse has locations in downtown Brooklyn and in NYC suburban city Yonkers, NY.

In addition, both the Manhattan and upcoming Los Angeles locations of Alamo Drafthouse will include branches of Video Vortex, a bar concept that debuted earlier this year in Raleigh, North Carolina. Video Vortex is a neighborhood video store that features thousands of DVDs, Blu-rays, and even select VHS (along with rentable VHS players) curated by Alamo Drafthouse staff and the American Genre Film Archive. But unlike a traditional video store, rentals at both Video Vortex locations are free. Video Vortex is also full-service bar and will also sell board games, collectibles, movies, and apparel from Mondo and other brands.

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles at The Bloc 7th Street, artist rendering Alamo Drafthouse

Construction is already underway at the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles with that 11-screen venue opening during the second quarter next year.

“Independent releases make it or break it on opening weekend in New York and Los Angeles,” says Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder Tim League. “We are extremely excited to be able to meaningfully support a wide array of amazing independent films in these two important cities.”