Al Matthews, the Brooklyn-born actor best known for playing Sergeant Apone in Aliens, has died aged 75.

Matthews died in Spain, in the province of Alicante, according to local news reports published by El Pais. He retired to Spain in 2005.

Best known for his role in James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel, uttering the line, “Alright sweethearts, what are you waiting for, breakfast in bed?”.

Matthews appeared in over 30 films including as General Tudor in the Fifth Element, in Tomorrow Never Dies and as the fire chief in Superman III. He also appeared in a raft of British television series including teen soap Grange Hill.

He also voiced the Sergeant Apone character in the 2013 video game Aliens: Colonial Marines. His last filmed role was in The Price of Death, a western directed by Chip Baker.