Josh Segarra (Arrow), Michael-Leon Wooley (The Princess and the Frog), Katerina Tannenbaum (Sweetbitter), and Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World) have joined the cast of AJ and the Queen, Netflix’s upcoming comedy series starring RuPaul Charles.

Written by Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and Charles, the series stars RuPaul as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

Segarra will play Hector, Wooley is Louis, Tannenbaum will portray Brianna and Carrere will play Lady Danger.

RuPaul and King executive produce. King’s MPK Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Segarra can also be seen as Jason in the feature remake of Overboard for MGM, as Adrian Chase/Prometheus on the CW’s Arrow and ‘C.O’ Stefanovic on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. Other recent credits include Judd Apatow’s feature film Trainwreck and USA comedy series Sirens. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and ATA Management.

Wooley is a Broadway, TV and film actor who voiced Louis, a high-strung jazz singing, trumpet playing alligator in Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated feature film The Princess and the Frog. He has also appeared in Grace & Frankie, Dreamgirls, Premium Rush, Ghost Town and My Father’s Will. Wooley is with Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment and Mitch Smelkinson of SGSBC.

Tannenbaum is best known for her recurring role of Becky in Starz’s Sweetbitter and the recurring role of Lelia in Freeform’s The Bold Type. Tannenbaum is repped by Buchwald and One Entertainment.

Carrere is a two time Grammy Award winner whose credits include Wayne’s World, True Lies, Relic Hunter, Lilo and Stitch, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She’s repped by Kieran Maguire at The Arlook Group and Innovative Artists.