EXCLUSIVE: AGC Studios has hired Warrior Poets vet Rachel Traub as VP, Non-Fiction Content to oversee the company’s theatrical-television development and production of non-fiction content. AGC Studios Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford made the announcement today.

Traub will work closely with AGC Studio’s Head of Film Greg Shapiro and AGC Television’s President Lourdes Diaz to produce a slate of feature documentaries and non-fiction series. She will also work with David Schulhof who runs the company’s music division on music focused documentaries and series.

Traub has worked in the film industry as a producer and creative executive for close to a decade and oversaw feature film development and co-productions at Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets. While there she ushered numerous feature documentaries and non-fiction series into the marketplace, including The Devil We Know (Sundance Film Festival 2018), Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! (Toronto Film Festival 2017) and No Man’s Land (Tribeca film Festival 2017). Traub was most recently a consultant to Topic Studio’s non-fiction programming team, First Look Media’s entertainment studio arm, who work with such renowned documentarians as Oscar winner Laura Poitras. Earlier in her career Traub was an acquisitions executive at Wild Bunch, where she worked on numerous features, including James Gray’s The Immigrant and Stephen Frears’ Lay the Favorite.

Said Traub, “I’m thrilled to be joining the AGC team, and to translate Stuart’s strong track record and vision within the narrative world to the non-fiction side of things.”

Said Ford, “Rachel’s extensive experience and relationships in the non-fiction universe will give AGC an important additional pipeline of premium film and TV content alongside our existing feature film, scripted and unscripted television, music, urban and Latin x output. We’re delighted to have her onboard”.

AGC Studios’ foreign sales arm, AGC International, recently sold out the world on Michael Moore’s doc Fahrenheit 11/9 which bows today stateside via Briarcliff Entertainment.